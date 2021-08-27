Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Up 0.8%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.65).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

