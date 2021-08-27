iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $206.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.