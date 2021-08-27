Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 337,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,484. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

