Truepoint Inc. Buys 7,328 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,667,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

