Polymath Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.95 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $205.86 million and $13.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00357633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

