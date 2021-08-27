Truepoint Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,391,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

