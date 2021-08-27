Vega Protocol Price Up 111.2% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.97 and $1.09 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.97 or 0.00130385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

