Truepoint Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

