Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 837,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

