Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.00. 412,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

