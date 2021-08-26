Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of WNS worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.84. 72,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

