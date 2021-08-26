Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $48.19. 71,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

