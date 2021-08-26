Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 4,569,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

