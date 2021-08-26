PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $97.00 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

