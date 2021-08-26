Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

