Nvwm LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.98. 3,062,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

