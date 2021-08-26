Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $87,589,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 11,295,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,008,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

