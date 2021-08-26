Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

ZNGA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 20,460,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,870,854. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

