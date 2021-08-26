Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $652.39. 1,612,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.54. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06. The company has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

