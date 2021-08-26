Graypoint LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 1,738,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,180. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02.

