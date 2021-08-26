Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Albany International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 124,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,870. Albany International has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.