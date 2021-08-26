Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.22. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 79,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 million, a P/E ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.12.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

