Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.92

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $956.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

