Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,852,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 201,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,099. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

