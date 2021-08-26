BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

BOX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 3,451,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

