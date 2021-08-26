Nvwm LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 41,109,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,788,422. The firm has a market cap of $353.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

