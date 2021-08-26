Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

SQ stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.13. 4,276,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,103. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

