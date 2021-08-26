Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.64 million to $62.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

