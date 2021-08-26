Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.64 million to $62.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.