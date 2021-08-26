Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $71.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $284.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $308.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.10. The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

