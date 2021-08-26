Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 125,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,386. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

