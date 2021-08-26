Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $251.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.