CCUniverse (UVU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $14,226.94 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005861 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

