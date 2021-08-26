Maple Reaches 1-Day Volume of $144,114.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $144,114.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.84 or 0.00031338 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

