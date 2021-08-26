Sentinel (DVPN) 1-Day Volume Tops $208,225.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Sentinel has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $208,225.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,855,452,157 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,711,489 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

