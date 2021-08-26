Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded down $32.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.19. 5,449,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

