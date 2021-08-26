Graypoint LLC Purchases 5,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. 868,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

