Graypoint LLC Buys 712 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $84.76. 2,583,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.