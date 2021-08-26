Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 33,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 11,763,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

