Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $77.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $308.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 97,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

