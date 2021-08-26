Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce $226.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $831.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

ProPetro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 422,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,422. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $38,304,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

