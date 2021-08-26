Delphy Price Reaches $0.0072 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $447,525.90 and approximately $37,853.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.