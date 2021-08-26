Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0465

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $512,589.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 92.2% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

