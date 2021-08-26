Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 179,916 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 1,710,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,648. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

