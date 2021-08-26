Graypoint LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 902.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $126.20. 677,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

