Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.95.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $153.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

