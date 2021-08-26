Graypoint LLC Sells 421 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.4% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.38. 353,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.