Graypoint LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.