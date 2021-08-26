iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

