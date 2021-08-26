$652.28 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $652.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 128.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.35. The company had a trading volume of 256,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $411.35.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

