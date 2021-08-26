OKB Price Reaches $20.44 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $291.25 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $20.44 or 0.00043165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00752344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00098074 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

